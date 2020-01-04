Amicus

Buckle Up, John Roberts

Looking ahead to a turbulent 2020 for the chief justice.

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Slate’s own Mark Joseph Stern to discuss Chief Justice John Roberts’ New Year’s resolutions on the judiciary, impeachment, and this Supreme Court term. Stern’s book American Justice 2019: The Roberts Court Arrives is out now.

