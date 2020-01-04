Buckle Up, John Roberts
Looking ahead to a turbulent 2020 for the chief justice.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Slate’s own Mark Joseph Stern to discuss Chief Justice John Roberts’ New Year’s resolutions on the judiciary, impeachment, and this Supreme Court term. Stern’s book American Justice 2019: The Roberts Court Arrives is out now.
Podcast produced by Sara Burningham.