A Trial That’s Not a Trial

As the chief justice and senators swear in for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, a lawyer’s bird’s-eye view of proceedings.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Neil Eggleston, White House counsel during the last three years of the Obama administration. He also represented the Office of the President in privilege litigation against the Starr independent counsel’s office during the President Clinton Whitewater/Lewinsky investigation. Together, they take a close look at the lawyers surrounding the president and at the legal strategies in play as the impeachment process moves into its trial phase.