Dahlia Lithwick is joined by three women using their legal experience to advocate for people trying to navigate the ever-changing, labyrinthine process of claiming asylum in the United States. It’s tough work, and they are volunteering in the face of mounting obstacles. Liz Willis and Dennise Moreno are from ASAP, and Kristin Clarens is with Project Adelante.

Next, Dahlia talks to Susan Hennessy of Lawfare to understand the intertwined significance of impeachment, the Mueller report, and the Department of Justice inspector general’s report.

Send in your questions for our Roberts court special episode with Mark Joseph Stern on Jan. 4. Submit questions by Jan. 1 to amicus@slate.com.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.