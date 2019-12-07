Amicus

Impeaching Other Presidents

History lessons and a constitutional law clinic at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment.

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Kate Shaw, a professor of law at Cardozo Law School and the co-director of the Floersheimer Center for Constitutional Democracy. They talk about presidential speech, impeachment, and why figuring out what happens next involves taking a close look at what happened in 1868.

