Impeaching Other Presidents
History lessons and a constitutional law clinic at the House Judiciary Committee hearing on impeachment.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Kate Shaw, a professor of law at Cardozo Law School and the co-director of the Floersheimer Center for Constitutional Democracy. They talk about presidential speech, impeachment, and why figuring out what happens next involves taking a close look at what happened in 1868.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.