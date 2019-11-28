Amicus

Bonus: A Conversation About Conversations With RBG

Dahlia Lithwick and Jeff Rosen on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s jurisprudence—and her character.

Episode Notes

A special bonus live episode from the National Constitution Center. Dahlia Lithwick in conversation with Jeffrey Rosen about his new book Conversations With RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham, with thanks to the National Constitution Center.