Bonus: A Conversation About Conversations With RBG
Dahlia Lithwick and Jeff Rosen on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s jurisprudence—and her character.
Listen longer
Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.
Listen & Subscribe
Choose your preferred player:
Get Your Slate Plus Feed
Copy your ad-free feed link below to load into your player:
copied!
Episode Notes
A special bonus live episode from the National Constitution Center. Dahlia Lithwick in conversation with Jeffrey Rosen about his new book Conversations With RBG: Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Life, Love, Liberty, and Law.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham, with thanks to the National Constitution Center.