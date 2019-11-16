Recorded at the Miami Book Fair, in partnership with the Reporters Committee for the Freedom of the Press. Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Laura Moscoso from the Centro de Periodismo Investigativo in Puerto Rico; Nora Gamez-Torres, who covers Cuba for the Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald; and Emily Michot from the Miami Herald, who worked with Julie K. Brown to break the Jeffrey Epstein story. This fascinating discussion serves as a timely reminder of the centrality of journalism to the health of our democracy.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.