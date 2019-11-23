Amicus

Your Move, Mitch

The next steps for impeachment and deciphering the DACA arguments with Janet Napolitano.

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick wants to know what’s next in the impeachment process, so she asks University of North Carolina School of Law professor Michael Gerhardt, an expert on constitutional law and the relationship between Congress and the president. Then, former Secretary of Homeland Security Janet Napolitano takes us through the details of the arguments over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program at the Supreme Court. Napolitano drew up DACA under President Barack Obama and is now suing the federal government for rescinding it on behalf of thousands of students at the University of California, where she is now president.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.