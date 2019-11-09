Amicus

A Look at the Original Quid Pro Quo: Emoluments

We’re talking impeachment, the federal courts, and emoluments.

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick calls former prosecutor Mimi Rocah for an answer to a question Amicus listeners often ask. She then asks Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D–Rhode Island, if all hope is lost for the federal judiciary. Finally, she revisits emoluments with Deepak Gupta and pulls on threads that extend right into the impeachment investigation.

