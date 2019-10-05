Get Ready for the Most Significant Supreme Court Term in a Decade

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, who explains the biggest cases facing the Supreme Court this term. Then Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, explains why the justices have decided to take up June Medical Services v. Gee, the first big abortion case of the Brett Kavanaugh era.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.