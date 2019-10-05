Amicus

Get Ready for the Most Significant Supreme Court Term in a Decade

The justices are tackling abortion, guns, DACA, and LGBTQ rights.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Dean Erwin Chemerinsky of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, who explains the biggest cases facing the Supreme Court this term. Then Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, explains why the justices have decided to take up June Medical Services v. Gee, the first big abortion case of the Brett Kavanaugh era.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.