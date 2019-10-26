Amicus

The Conservative Legal Resistance

Stuart Gerson on the case for impeachment from the right. Plus, Cyrus Habib on listening.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Stuart Gerson of the conservative legal group Checks and Balances to talk about developments in the border wall case he helped bring in El Paso, Texas; the view of impeachment from concerned conservatives; and the latest escalation in the Department of Justice’s investigation into the origins of the Russia investigation. Then, Cyrus Habib, lieutenant governor of Washington state (and owner of the most impressive résumé of any guest ever on the show) shares a refreshingly optimistic take on the law and politics.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.