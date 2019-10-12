Amicus

Impeachment Primer

Answering all the questions you’ve had about the constitutional crisis but were afraid to ask.

View Transcript
Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

Listen longer

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it free today.

Join Slate Plus

About the Show

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

All episodes

Host

Follow

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by all-star SCOTUS experts to walk us through this week’s biggest legal and constitutional developments. First, Laurence Tribe answers the questions Amicus listeners have been asking about the next steps in the impeachment process. Next, Pamela Karlan takes us inside the chamber for Tuesday’s oral arguments in a trio of Title VII cases at the high court.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.