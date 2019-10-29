Amicus

Impeachment and the “Spy Stuff”

House Intelligence Committee member Rep. Jim Himes on the intersection of the law and national security.

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Rep. Jim Himes of Connecticut, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, to talk about the role of intelligence and counterintelligence in the Mueller probe, the impeachment inquiry, and the damage deep state fever dreams could do to law enforcement and oversight.

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.