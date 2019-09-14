The Clerk’s Eye View of Justice John Paul Stevens
Remembering the late Supreme Court Justice with professors Sonja West and Jamal Greene.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by professor Sonja West of the University of Georgia School of Law and professor Jamal Greene of Columbia Law School, both former clerks to Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. They discuss his life, legacy, and the lessons they learned from the late justice.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham.