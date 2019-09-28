How Trump Weaponizes the Law
From his first real estate lawsuits all the way to Ukraine-gate, Trump’s legal (and extralegal) bag of tricks.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Walter Dellinger to discuss impeachment and the role of White House lawyers in “Ukraine-gate.”
And James Zirin, author of Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits, breaks down the president’s history of weaponizing the law while trampling legal norms.
