Redefining the Executive Power
Overturning the conventional wisdom on presidential powers with a radical reading of constitutional history.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Julian Mortenson, professor of law at the University of Michigan to discuss his work to reframe the conversation around “the executive power”. His paper “Article II Vests Executive Power, Not the Royal Prerogative” traces the constitutional history of the three words that have grown to encompass so much.
Podcast production by Sara Burningham