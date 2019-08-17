Amicus

Lawyers: Who Needs ’Em?

What the lack of legal representation in the civil courts can teach us about justice.

Illustration depicting a female with a microphone

A show about the law and the nine Supreme Court justices who interpret it for the rest of America.

Host

Episode Notes

Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Rebecca Sandefur, who turns a sociologist’s eye to civil justice. Civil justice problems can lead to bankruptcy, homelessness, illness, family separation, and poverty, but Sandefur says what makes it to the courts is just the “tip of the civil justice iceberg.”

Podcast production by Sara Burningham