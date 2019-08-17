Lawyers: Who Needs ’Em?
What the lack of legal representation in the civil courts can teach us about justice.
Episode Notes
Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Rebecca Sandefur, who turns a sociologist’s eye to civil justice. Civil justice problems can lead to bankruptcy, homelessness, illness, family separation, and poverty, but Sandefur says what makes it to the courts is just the “tip of the civil justice iceberg.”
Podcast production by Sara Burningham