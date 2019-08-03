Dahlia Lithwick is joined by Michele Goodwin, Chancellor’s Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine, for a wide-reaching conversation about race and gender and the stories America tells itself so it can sleep at night. Starting with President Donald Trump’s tweets about Baltimore, Goodwin offers an expert survey of centuries of racist and sexist narratives in the legal system and the country at large. This week’s show also features excerpts from a live discussion Dahlia moderated at 92nd Street Y with Heidi Schreck (What the Constitution Means to Me) and professor Laurence Tribe (Harvard Law School).

Podcast production by Sara Burningham.