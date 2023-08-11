A Word … With Jason Johnson

Haiti on the Brink

Can the U.S. help Haiti? Should Biden try?

Episode Notes

According to the United Nations, more civilians died in Haiti than died in Ukraine during the first few months of 2023. Institutions have collapsed; violent gangs control the capital, and kidnappers are terrorizing citizens. What’s left of the Haitian government has pleaded for international help, but historically, foreign interventions in Haiti have harmed, exploited, and even killed many Haitians. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Patrick Gaspard, chief of the Center for American Progress think tank, who argues the U.S. has a moral obligation to intervene. Gaspard is also the former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa, and a Haitian-American.

Guest: Patrick Gaspard, president and CEO of the Center for American Progress

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

