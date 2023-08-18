A Word … With Jason Johnson

The Donald Went Down to Georgia

Even if Trump loses, will voting rights in Georgia still be under attack?

Episode Notes

This week’s indictment of former President Donald Trump in Georgia is widely considered to be the most ambitious prosecution he faces. With 41 counts, and 18 named co-conspirators, it covers alleged crimes in Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 loss in the state. But the case also highlights his attacks on individual Black women, and legitimacy of Black votes in general. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by attorney and voting rights advocate Nse Ufot. She’s the founder of the New South Super PAC, and a long-time activist in Georgia. She says that—no matter what happens in this particular case—voting rights for people of color and other marginalized groups are under constant threat across Georgia, and preserving democratic principles there will require vigilance, strategy, and determination.

Guest: Nse Ufot, voting rights activist and founder of the New South Super PAC

Podcast production by Ahyiana Angel.

About the Show

