Democracy Dies in Dixie?
Even Black candidates who win often fight to serve.
Episode Notes
A small-town government’s failures pushed volunteer Patrick Braxton to run for mayor. He won the right to lead in Newbern, Alabama. But a white minority has literally locked him out of office. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Aallyah Wright, the Capital B journalist who helped elevate Braxton’s ordeal to national news. They discuss the wider issue of ways Black political power is thwarted by old school racism, and the need for a more wide ranging response.
Guest: Aallyah Wright, Capital B News reporter
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola