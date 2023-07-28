A Word … With Jason Johnson

The Rise of Post-Obama Racism

Understanding the violent racist backlash in America.

For some, the election of Barack Obama signified hope. For others, it intensified hate. But what role did mainstream political rhetoric play in fueling subsequent violent racially-charged incidents? On today’s episode of A Word, guest host Ahyiana Angel is joined by Wesley Lowery, journalist and author of American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress. Lowery details how he used first-hand reporting and historical analysis to explore the role of race in politics and the new wave of racial division in our society.

Guest: Journalist Wesley Lowery, author of American Whitelash: A Changing Nation and the Cost of Progress

Podcast production by Ahyiana Angel

America doesn’t need another conversation about race. At least, not the kind we’ve been having … the ones that are sparked by a crisis and move quickly from shock to empty promises to forgetting. No. What America needs are REAL conversations about race—ones that shine a light on the facts, the history, and the reality of how race plays out in our politics and society. That’s what Slate offers each week on A Word … with Jason Johnson. A veteran political commentator, Johnson will bring his incisive wit to thoughtful discussions with leaders, journalists, and other change-makers who will tell the truth about America’s challenges around race and offer ideas on the way forward.

  • Ahyiana Angel is an author, a speaker, and the founder of Mayzie Media, a podcast production company. Ahyiana and her work have been featured by Apple, Forbes, Entrepreneur, and Cosmopolitan, among others. Her latest book, Quit Playing Small,is a must-have for the ambitious person's morning routine.