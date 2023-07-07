Trouble the Waters
Beyond Flint and Jackson, many Black communities suffer from dirty water.
Episode Notes
It can take years for a water crisis in a predominantly Black city or town to make national news. But contaminated water often harms communities for generations. Beyond the ongoing health threats, dirty water can stifle business and economic development, driving down educational achievement, property values and investment. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by journalist Adam Mahoney who has reported extensively on how undrinkable water in hurting Black communities across the rural south.
Guest: Reporter Adam Mahoney of Capital B News
Podcast production by Ahyiana Angel