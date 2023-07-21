Justice Delayed, Justice Denied?
Survivors of the Tulsa Massacre have waited a century for justice. Will they ever get it?
Episode Notes
Oklahoma’s legendary “Black Wall Street” was destroyed in the Tulsa Massacre of 1921. Hundreds of victims were murdered and dumped in mass graves, and dozens of homes and businesses were burned to the ground. More than a century later, three survivors remain, fighting for justice. But their lawsuit seeking reparations was recently dealt a blow in court. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons to talk about the case, the history and the next steps.
Guest: Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, founder of the Justice 4 Greenwood organization
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola