Hollywood Shuffle
Striking Black screenwriters fear an unhappy ending without a new deal.
Weeks into the Hollywood writers strike, and there’s no sign of a settlement. WGA members say that studio chiefs are using artificial intelligence, streaming, and other methods to undervalue their work. And a wealth of already produced content, along with the misconception that writers are well paid, could minimize sympathy from fans. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Eric Haywood. He’s a board member of the Writers Guild of America, and a creative whose work has been seen on Law & Order, Empire, and Power. Haywood explains what’s at stake for striking writers,
Guest: Screenwriter Eric Haywood, Writers Guild of America negotiator
Podcast production by Ahyiana Angel