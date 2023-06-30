The Rise of Miss Ross
Actress Angelica Ross fought racism, colorism, and transphobia on her way to stardom.
Episode Notes
As this year’s LGBTQ Pride Month ends, transgender Americans find themselves under political attack. At the same time, a number of transgender creatives are thriving, building bright careers and awareness of their community. Actress and activist Angelica Ross is one of those artists. She joins journalist Aisha Mills, who is filling in as host, on today’s episode of A Word. Ross talks about her own journey from struggling teen, to military service, to groundbreaking performer and entrepreuer.
Guest: Actress Angelica Ross
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola
Host: Journalist Aisha Mills, in for Jason Johnson