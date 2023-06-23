Black and Proud
The memoir All Boys Aren’t Blue is now one of the most banned books in the country.
Episode Notes
During this LGBTQ Pride month, many members of the community are reflecting on a year of unprecedented political and legal attacks. One of the biggest battlefields has been in public schools and libraries, where books featuring LGBTQ stories have been the targets of censors. On today’s episode of A Word, guest host journalist Aisha Mills is joined by George M. Johnson, author of one of the most banned books, All Boys Aren’t Blue. They talk about the intersection of race and gender identity, and how Johnson has fought back against critics who call the book dangerous and inappropriate for children.
Guest: George M. Johnson, author of All Boys Aren’t Blue
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.