The Color of Money
How financial planning can help Black taxpayers close the racial wealth gap.
Episode Notes
The deadline for filing taxes this year is April 18th, and tax season brings on anxiety in lots of Americans. For Black folks, a lack of intergenerational wealth often means fewer contacts and networks that can offer guidance on taxes. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary to talk about some of the tax challenges that disproportionately affect the Black community, last minute filing tips, and how to plan now for a better tax time next year.
Guest: Michelle Singletary, Washington Post personal finance columnist and author of “What To Do With Your Money When Crisis Hits: A Survival Guide.”
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola