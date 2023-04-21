Home is Where the Hurt Is
Many Black Americans believe spanking kids is rooted in African culture. It’s not.
Episode Notes
April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the African American community has a complicated relationship with corporal punishment of kids. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Stacey Patton, a writer, child abuse survivor, and the author of Spare the Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America. She debunks myths about spanking, including the idea that physical discipline of children has roots in Africa. They also discuss the emotional and psychological damage caused by spanking, and by the new phenomenon of parents sharing videos of punishing their children on social media.
Guest: Stacey Patton, author of Spare the Kids: Why Whupping Children Won’t Save Black America
Podcast production by Ahyiana Angel