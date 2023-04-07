The Battle for Eatonville
Classic novel Their Eyes Were Watching God immortalized Eatonville, Florida. Will the town survive?
Folklorist and Harlem Renaissance author Zora Neale Hurston made her hometown of Eatonville, Florida famous in her writing, including her novel Their Eyes Were Watching God. But her fame hasn’t saved the town from the pressures that many African American communities have endured: a population fighting poverty, government indifference, and developers that want to scoop up the land to build housing that current residents can’t afford. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Aallyah Wright, a reporter with Black news non-profit Capital B, who has written about the town’s recent success in resisting developers, and its hopes for the future.
Guest: Capital B reporter Aallyah Wright
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola