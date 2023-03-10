Screaming in Color
Has diversity slayed Hollywood’s racial horror rule?
Episode Notes
The Scream franchise returns to theaters this weekend. Since it first debuted in 1996, the racial dynamics of horror films have evolved. And for the first time in generations of scary movies, African American characters are surviving, killing the monsters, or even slaying as horror villains themselves. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Mark Harris, the co-author of The Black Guy Dies First: Black Horror Cinema from Fodder to Oscar, to talk about the evolution of Black horror.
Guest: Mark Harris, writer and co-author of The Black Guy Dies First
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola