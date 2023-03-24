When a Race War Threat Was Real
Martin Luther King Jr.’s murder broke Black America’s spirit. It never fully healed.
Episode Notes
For many people of faith, Holy Week brings the most sacred days of the year. But in 1968, that season was marred by the murder of Martin Luther King Jr., and the violent unrest and riots that followed. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Vann Newkirk II. He’s a senior editor for The Atlantic, and the host of its Holy Week podcast, which examines this moment in history. They discuss the political and social forces that led up to these pivotal events, and how they’re remembered by the people who were themselves in the streets.
Guest: Vann Newkirk II, host of The Atlantic’s Holy Week podcast.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola