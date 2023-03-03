De La Soul is Alive
The “Me Myself and I” trio’s music –now streaming– exemplified the best of rap’s collective spirit.
Episode Notes
The music of De La Soul is finally available on streaming. When they released their debut album “3 Feet High and Rising” in 1989, the group expanded the idea of what hip hop was and who it was for. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by rapper, composer, and producer Don Will to discuss De La Soul’s impact, endurance, and what a new generation of hip hop fans can learn from them.
Guest: Don Will, host of “The Almanac of Rap” podcast
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola