Build Black Better
Black Women Build harnesses community spirit to restore Baltimore.
Episode Notes
Baltimore is one of many aging American cities that is plagued with both a lack of affordable housing, and a surplus of vacant homes. But a local non-profit is addressing both those issues, and teaching community members to rebuild their neighborhoods one house at a time. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Shelley Halstead, who founded Black Women Build in Baltimore.
Guest: Shelley Halstead, founder of Black Women Build
Podcast production by Ahyiana Angel