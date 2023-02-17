Lights, Camera, Diversity in Action
A path for Black scribes to rewrite the Hollywood script.
Episode Notes
Awards season can be a frustrating moment for Black writers in Hollywood, when even their most successful shows and films are frequently overlooked. Rodney Barnes has built a thriving career by telling stories of Black life, from “Everybody Hates Chris,” to “The Boondocks,” to “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.” On today’s episode of A Word, he joins Jason Johnson to discuss the challenges and rewards of his rise as a screenwriter and producer. His latest work is a graphic novel, “Blacula: Return of the King.”
Guest: Screenwriter Rodney Barnes
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola