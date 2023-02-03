A Killing in Cop City
Manuel Teran lost his life fighting Atlanta’s “Cop City.” What happens now?
Episode Notes
Days before footage of the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols was made public, protests disrupted downtown Atlanta. The demonstrations there came in response to law enforcement shooting protestor Manuel Teran to death at the controversial site of a future police training facility. The area has come to be known as “Cop City,” and on today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by attorney and State President of the Georgia NAACP Gerald Griggs to talk about the project, its history, and why officials are moving it forward in the face of widespread public opposition.
Guest: Gerald Griggs, State President of Georgia’s NAACP
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola