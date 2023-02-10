Surviving “Driving While Black”
The original “Green Book” was a literal life-saver for Black travelers.
For many Americans, the “Green Book” is an Oscar-winning film. But for generations of Black Americans, it served as a literal map for traveling through an often hostile and hateful country, finding safety and businesses that would serve us. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by writer and financial educator Alvin Hall. He’s the author of Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance. Hall explains how the original Green Book began, discusses its evolution, and why he’s dedicated years to studying and sharing stories of its impact.
Guest: Alvin Hall, author of Driving the Green Book: A Road Trip Through the Living History of Black Resistance
