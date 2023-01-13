A Word … With Jason Johnson

Shut Up and Teach?

Florida’s anti-”woke” law is already scaring educators into silence.

Episode Notes

Florida’s Stop W.O.K.E. Act has been law for less than a year. And while court challenges persist, it’s already having a chilling effect on many educators who teach about race. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Jonathan Cox, a University of Central Florida Professor of Sociology. Cox recently spoke with ProPublica about how the crusade against critical race theory led him to cancel some classes and alter others.

Guest: Jonathan Cox, sociology professor, University of Central Florida

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

