A Word … With Jason Johnson

Dying for Football?

Damar Hamlin’s collapse reminded fans of football’s dangers. Can anything make it safer?

Episode Notes

Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin seems to be making a remarkable recovery after suffering cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. But the incident has renewed questions about how the NFL tries –and often fails– to keep the sport from threatening the health of its athletes. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by veteran sports journalist Howard Bryant to discuss the NFL’s history of responding to injuries, and whether media and fans are complicit in the suffering of players.

Guest: Sports writer Howard Bryant, author of Full Dissidence: Notes from an Uneven Playing Field.

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

