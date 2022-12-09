Is Rikers Island a Death Trap?
This year, a record number of prisoners could die at the infamous jail. Why?
Episode Notes
New York’s Rikers Island is infamous for its violence and danger, even to prisoners who haven’t been convicted of any crime. At least 18 detainees have died there under questionable circumstances this year alone. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by attorney Olayemi Olurin. She shares more about what led to these deaths, and why political leaders like New York Mayor Eric Adams may be standing in the way of closing Rikers or making it safer.
Guest: Olayemi Olurin, a public defender at The Legal Aid Society in New York City.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola