Bot Battling in the Age of Elon
Has Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover boosted disinformation, or just fear?
Episode Notes
For many years, tech professionals dismissed the threat of disinformation. Christopher Bouzy was one of them, until the 2016 election changed his mind. Bouzy founded and leads the organization Bot Sentinel to fight online disinformation. On today’s episode of A Word, he talks with host Jason Johnson about how best to detect lies and false narratives in social media, and how Elon Musk’s ownership of Twitter complicates his mission.
Guest: Christopher Bouzy, founder and C.E.O. of Bot Sentinel
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola