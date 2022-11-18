Black Soccer GOALS!
Building Black love for soccer at the World Cup.
Episode Notes
The eagerly awaited World Cup starts on Sunday. While the sport features star athletes from across the African diaspora, many Black people in the U.S. still consider soccer a white sport. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson speaks with Jermaine Scott. He’s an African American Studies professor at Florida Atlantic University, a life-long soccer player and fan, and an expert on Black soccer history. They discuss why so few African Americans have historically embraced the sport, what’s being done to turn that around, and whether the U.S. team has a chance of success at this year’s tournament.
Guest: Jermaine Scott, professor of African American studies at Florida Atlantic University.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola