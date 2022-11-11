Black Panther’s Pride
While Wakanda Forever honors Chadwick Bosman, writers are drafting Wakanda’s future.
Episode Notes
Wakanda Forever carries on the story that thrilled fans of the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Evan Narcisse. He’s one of the comic book writers whose work –including the Marvel Black Panther Wakanda Atlas– helped flesh out Wakandan mythology in the years since the original film debuted. Narcisse talks about how the Afro-futuristic utopia inspired him, and how he and other creators hope to build its legacy.
Guest: Writer Evan Narcisse
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola