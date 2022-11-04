A Word … With Jason Johnson

Gang Bangers With Badges

The podcast A Tradition of Violence probes charges of deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

View Transcript
Advertisement

Episode Notes

Southern California’s gang violence has made national headlines for decades. Less well known are allegations of violent gangs within the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by journalist Cerise Castle, host and executive producer of A Tradition of Violence. This new podcast probes charges that the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department tolerates violent gangs within its ranks, and has done so since the 1960s.

Guest: Journalist Cerise Castle, host and executive producer of A Tradition of Violence. 

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

Advertisement

About the Show

America doesn’t need another conversation about race. At least, not the kind we’ve been having … the ones that are sparked by a crisis and move quickly from shock to empty promises to forgetting. No. What America needs are REAL conversations about race—ones that shine a light on the facts, the history, and the reality of how race plays out in our politics and society. That’s what Slate offers each week on A Word … with Jason Johnson. A veteran political commentator, Johnson will bring his incisive wit to thoughtful discussions with leaders, journalists, and other change-makers who will tell the truth about America’s challenges around race and offer ideas on the way forward.

All episodes

Host