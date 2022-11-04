Gang Bangers With Badges
The podcast A Tradition of Violence probes charges of deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Episode Notes
Southern California’s gang violence has made national headlines for decades. Less well known are allegations of violent gangs within the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by journalist Cerise Castle, host and executive producer of A Tradition of Violence. This new podcast probes charges that the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department tolerates violent gangs within its ranks, and has done so since the 1960s.
Guest: Journalist Cerise Castle, host and executive producer of A Tradition of Violence.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola