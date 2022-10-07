Bleeding Heart on the Bayou
Interview With the Vampire actor Jacob Anderson sinks his teeth into an iconic role.
Episode Notes
The new Interview With the Vampire television series is giving life to a whole new generation of fans who love the human monsters created by the late Anne Rice. On today’s episode of A Word, actor Jacob Anderson talks with Jason Johnson about his role as the reimagined blood sucker, and his career as a singer and sci-fi screen star.
Guest: Jacob Anderson
Podcast production by Yanii Evans