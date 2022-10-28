A Word … With Jason Johnson

Jim Crow’s Killers

By Hands Now Known: Resurrecting stories of segregation’s brutality.

Episode Notes

For every civil rights martyr like Emmett Till, there were many other Black Americans who were brutalized or killed by racist violence in the early 20th century and remain largely unknown. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by Professor Margaret Burnham, author of By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners. This new book unravels many of the lesser known stories of racist violence, the perpetrators, victims, and survivors. It’s also offering descendants of victims a platform, and an opportunity to fill in the blanks of their family history.

Guest: Professor Margaret Burnham, author of By Hands Now Known: Jim Crow’s Legal Executioners

Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola

