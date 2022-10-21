We Won’t Black Down
GOP-backed laws aim to discourage Black voters. Can activists fight back?
In 2020, the Black vote proved critical for Joe Biden in key states, and helped win the Senate for the Democrats. But in the years since, Republican leaders have pushed through laws aimed at discouraging and diluting the power of the Black vote. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson speaks with Cliff Albright, executive director of the Black Voters Matter Fund, about why fighting for ballot access remains essential, even in the face of violence.
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola