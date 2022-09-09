Save the Children
Black youth suicides have surged, and doctors are searching for answers.
Episode Notes
Over the last two decades, suicide among Black youth has surged to crisis levels. And many schools, doctors and parents are unprepared to recognize the signs early enough to stop a tragedy. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr. Kevin Simon to discuss the issue. Dr. Simon is also the Chief Behavioral Health Officer for the city of Boston, and a leading voice in preventing suicides among African American children.
Guest: Dr. Kevin Simon, Chief Behavioral Health Officer for the city of Boston
Podcast production by Yanii Evans.