The Kids are Alright
The documentary Defining US spotlights hard work and hope in diverse schools.
Episode Notes
The growing racial diversity in American public schools is often framed as a challenge. In the new documentary Defining US: Children at the Crossroads of Change, veteran educator Paul Forbes focuses on the hard work of understanding how structural racism affects schools. The film spotlights success stories among “at risk” students of color, and the dedicated teachers who are making the system work for them. On today’s episode of A Word, Paul Forbes joins Jason Johnson to talk about Defining US, and the broader fight for racial equity in education.
Guest: Paul Forbes, executive producer of Defining US: Children at the Crossroads of Change
Podcast production by Kristie Taiwo-Makanjuola.