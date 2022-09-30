The Case for Critical Race Theory
Critical race theory isn’t taught in public schools. Should it be?
Episode Notes
For decades, critical race theory was something discussed almost exclusively by scholars and academics. That was before conservatives turned it into a political football, even though most couldn’t define it properly. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by UCLA Law Professor LaToya Baldwin Clark, a leader of CRT Forward. That’s a project that tracks attacks on CRT, and works to reframe the public policy discussion around it. She and her colleagues say CRT could play a vital role in preparing American students to live cooperatively in our increasingly diverse nation.
Guest: UCLA Law Professor LaToya Baldwin Clark
Podcast production by Yanii Evans