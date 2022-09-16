Teaching While Black
Black educators are fleeing classrooms at a higher rate. Why?
Episode Notes
The student body of America’s public schools is more diverse than ever, with a solid majority of children of color. But the teacher corp doesn’t reflect that diversity. Fewer than a quarter of American teachers are non-white, and fewer than 10 percent of teachers are Black. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by former U.S. Secretary of Education John King about what’s driving Black teachers from the classroom, and the efforts to bring more young teachers in.
Guest: John King, former Secretary of Education and current president of The Education Trust.
Podcast production by Yanii Evans.