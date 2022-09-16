A Word … With Jason Johnson

Teaching While Black

Black educators are fleeing classrooms at a higher rate. Why?

Episode Notes

The student body of America’s public schools is more diverse than ever, with a solid majority of children of color. But the teacher corp doesn’t reflect that diversity. Fewer than a quarter of American teachers are non-white, and fewer than 10 percent of teachers are Black. On today’s episode of A Word, Jason Johnson is joined by former U.S. Secretary of Education John King about what’s driving Black teachers from the classroom, and the efforts to bring more young teachers in.

Guest: John King, former Secretary of Education and current president of The Education Trust.

Podcast production by Yanii Evans.

